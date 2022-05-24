Donbas Doctors Say ICRC, WHO Ceased to Supply HIV, Tuberculosis Treatment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) allegedly ceased to supply HIV and tuberculosis treatment to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DNR and LPR), chief physicians from the DNR and LPR said in the letters to the local health ministers, obtained by Sputnik

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) allegedly ceased to supply HIV and tuberculosis treatment to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DNR and LPR), chief physicians from the DNR and LPR said in the letters to the local health ministers, obtained by Sputnik.

"Since 2015, the treatment of tuberculosis patients of all categories has been carried out exclusively through the supply of anti-tuberculosis drugs ... coming from humanitarian supplies through the ICRC.

In 2022, there were no deliveries of anti-tuberculosis drugs," one of the letters to the LPR health chief said.

The available stock of drugs will ensure the provision of medical care to tuberculosis patients until July, the letter read.

Another letter to the LPR health minister said that "antiretroviral drugs for specific treatment of HIV/AIDS patients ... used to be provided through the humanitarian line of the ICRC." Though the relevant application was submitted this year, "nothing has been received so far," the letter read.