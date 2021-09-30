UrduPoint.com

DRC Receives A Batch Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:29 PM

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday received a batch of Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines offered by the Chinese government at the N'djili Airport in the capital city Kinshasa

In a hand-over ceremony at the airport in the presence of the Chinese Ambassador to the DRC Zhu Jing and several officials of the DRC, Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani welcomed the initiative of the Chinese people as the donation will be used to vaccinate the Congolese people across the country.

"Receiving this donation is very important for our country because it will help us fight the COVID-19 effectively. We are happy that the Chinese government is coming to support our fight against the pandemic by increasing our batch of vaccines, "said the minister.

Mbungani took the opportunity to call on his people to get vaccinated to better fight against the virus, highlighting the reliability of the Sinovac vaccine produced in China.

