Drug-dealer awarded 11 years jail term

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Inam Elahi awarded 11-year imprisonment to a drug-dealer involved in a narcotics case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Inam Elahi awarded 11-year imprisonment to a drug-dealer involved in a narcotics case.

According to the prosecution, the Batala Colony police had arrested Saleem and recovered huge quantity of hashish from him last year.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convict. In case of non-payment of fine, he will have to undergo further six months imprisonment.