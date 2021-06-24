Ecuador records 1,931 new cases, 47 daily deaths from COVID-19

Ecuador registered 1,931 new cases and 47 deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the number of total cases to 449,107 and deaths to 15,769, the Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday

In its daily report, the ministry also reported another 5,598 deaths considered to be COVID-19 related, but not verified.

The coastal province of Guayas led the country in the number of new cases, with 774 infections and most of them in the provincial capital of Guayaquil.

Since January, Ecuador has seen increasing infections, which has caused the saturation of the hospital system, with intensive care units nearly at full capacity.

The Ecuadorian government announced Tuesday it will begin mass vaccination against COVID-19 in the second week of July to curb the transmission of the virus.

President Guillermo Lasso, who took office in late May, has said his government aims to inoculate 9 million Ecuadorians during his first 100 days in office to achieve herd immunity.