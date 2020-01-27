Effective measures adopted for family planning, hepatitis-C: Dr Yasmin Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said effective measures had been adopted for family planning as well as controlling hepatitis-C.

She said this while participating in a high-level meeting of the health ministry in Islamabad, says a handout.

She said, under vertical programmes free of cost treatment facilities and medicines were being provided to thousands of patients of Punjab.

The meeting reviewed in detail the programmes relating to lady health workers, initiatives taken for controlling hepatitis-C, family planning and different vertical programmes.

She informed the participants of the meeting regarding the measures taken in the health sector.

She said public sector hospitals of the province were being upgraded.

She said complete assistance was being provided to airports for screening of passengers regarding coronavirus.

She said Secretary Primary & Secretary Health Capt (R) Usman Yunis was personally monitoring the measures taken with regard to coronavirus.

Advisor to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Provincial Minister Population Welfare Punjab Col. (R) Hashim Dogar, Provincial Agriculture Minister Balochistan, Provincial Minister Communication & Works KPK and other officers were also present on this occasion.