UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effective Measures Adopted For Family Planning, Hepatitis-C: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:41 PM

Effective measures adopted for family planning, hepatitis-C: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said effective measures had been adopted for family planning as well as controlling hepatitis-C

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said effective measures had been adopted for family planning as well as controlling hepatitis-C.

She said this while participating in a high-level meeting of the health ministry in Islamabad, says a handout.

She said, under vertical programmes free of cost treatment facilities and medicines were being provided to thousands of patients of Punjab.

The meeting reviewed in detail the programmes relating to lady health workers, initiatives taken for controlling hepatitis-C, family planning and different vertical programmes.

She informed the participants of the meeting regarding the measures taken in the health sector.

She said public sector hospitals of the province were being upgraded.

She said complete assistance was being provided to airports for screening of passengers regarding coronavirus.

She said Secretary Primary & Secretary Health Capt (R) Usman Yunis was personally monitoring the measures taken with regard to coronavirus.

Advisor to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Provincial Minister Population Welfare Punjab Col. (R) Hashim Dogar, Provincial Agriculture Minister Balochistan, Provincial Minister Communication & Works KPK and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Population Welfare Agriculture Family (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

4 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

6 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

6 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.