Eleven COVID Patients Die In Indian Hospital Waiting For Oxygen Supplies - Official

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:08 PM

Eleven COVID-19 patients died and four are in critical condition in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh due to delays in oxygen supplies, Sri Hari Narayanan, the collector of Chittoor district, said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Eleven COVID-19 patients died and four are in critical condition in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh due to delays in oxygen supplies, Sri Hari Narayanan, the collector of Chittoor district, said on Tuesday.

"The arrival of the oxygen tank at the hospital from Chennai, the state of Tamil Nadu, was delayed, causing 11 patients on ventilators to die while waiting. The control over the situation was restored following the tank's arrival," the collector said, commenting on the incident that took place on Monday evening, as quoted by India.

TV.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Indian hospitals been suffering from a sharp shortage of oxygen. Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and others already provided India medical equipment, medicines and oxygen generators.

The country has the second-highest COVID-19 toll in the world after the US, having so far registered nearly 22.7 million cases and over 246,000 deaths.

