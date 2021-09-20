Ethiopia reports 958 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia registered 958 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 332,961 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 958 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 332,961 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 15 new COVID-19 induced deaths and 2,572 more recoveries, bringing the national tally to 5,130 and 300,684, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid a national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,018,870 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

