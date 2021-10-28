UrduPoint.com

EU Expects 3.5 Billion Vaccine Doses To Be Produced In Bloc Next Year - Von Der Leyen

EU Expects 3.5 Billion Vaccine Doses to Be Produced in Bloc Next Year - Von Der Leyen

The European Union expects 3.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to be produced in the block next year and the majority will be exported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The European Union expects 3.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to be produced in the block next year and the majority will be exported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We expect more than 3,5 billi0on doses of vaccines to be produced within the next year in the EU and of course the majority of those will be exported abroad," von der Leyen told a press conference.

