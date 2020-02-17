UrduPoint.com
Five-day Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

Five-day anti-polio drive kicks off in Rawalpindi

The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district here on Monday to cover more than 855,000 children below five years age

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district here on Monday to cover more than 855,000 children below five years age.

Incharge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed that 2631 mobile teams,298 fixed points,127 transit points,226 Union council medical officers and 580 area incharges are participating in the drive.

During the campaign, he said, over 270,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine on first day while 855,131 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by February 21.

He said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

