Five Day Polio Campaign Launched In Harnai

Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Tuesday said a five-day polio campaign has been launched in Harnai by vaccinating children against polio

He said teams were formed for respective areas including 15 UCMO, Transit Points 14, 30 Fix Centers and 39 area to administer anti-polio drops to children under age of five years. Strict security arrangements were made under the supervision of Levies and police, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a regular inauguration ceremony of polio vaccinators. Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi said in five day polio campaign in Harnai, our tribal elders, religious scholars and local body representatives should play their role in vaccinating children up to 5 years of age in every household to make the polio campaign a success, so that every child in our area could be saved from this lifelong disability.

He said our generation is the chapter of a bright future for Pakistan, but if the polio workers or health officials were found in negligence during polio campaign, stern action would be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi has said that in order to make the polio campaign a success, every citizen has to play his part so that no child in the district could be infected with this deadly disease.

