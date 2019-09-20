UrduPoint.com
Four Ailing Children Die In Hospitals Of Tharparkar: DC Confirms

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:39 PM

Four children lost their lives due to different contagious disease while 116 ailing children were under treatment in different hospitals of Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Four children lost their lives due to different contagious disease while 116 ailing children were under treatment in different hospitals of Tharparkar district.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, in a daily report issued on Friday regarding provision of health facilities in government hospitals of the district,informed that 190 children were admitted for treatment in government hospital throughout the district during previous 24 hours.Out of them 67 children were discharged after improvement in health conditions while other 116 children were under treatment and getting the best available medical facilities in different hospitals.

Besides, 890 children have been treated at OPDs, the report said.Medical superintendent of Civil Hospital Mithi has confirmed in a report that 45 day old child of Fazaldin of village Othaabad, 9 month old girl Hasina daughter of Abdul Hameed of village Santuro farm, newly born child of Abdul Majeed Chandio of village Raziq Dino and 5 day old Goutam son of Jairam Bheel of Mehraj colony Mithi died due to different disease.

