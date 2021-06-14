UrduPoint.com
French Health Executive Says Masks Outdoors May Be Canceled On July 1

Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) General Director for Health at the French health ministry, Jerome Salomon, said on Monday that face masks may no longer by compulsory outdoors starting July 1 if the government considers the COVID-19 dynamics satisfactory.

"If everything goes well, we will be able to once again ease some COVID-19 restrictions starting June 30," Salomon told the RTL broadcaster.

He clarified, however, that masks will continue to be mandatory in indoors public venues, as such spaces carry more risks of contracting the disease.

Salomon also said that this is the "optimal" time to get vaccinated from COVID-19, because doses and time slots are available.

In April, French President Emmanuel Macron said that vaccination slots will become available for people over 18 beginning from June 15.

The COVID-19 situation in France has been improving in recent weeks, with 30 million people already having had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Saturday. On June 9, France started lifting its coronavirus restrictions by opening up restaurants and cafes as well as moving the nightly curfew from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

