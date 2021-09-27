Georgia reports 1,132 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Monday reported 1,132 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 606,492, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC

TBILISI, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Georgia on Monday reported 1,132 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 606,492, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 2,956 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 576,498.

Meanwhile, 30 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,817.

The NCDC said 20,798 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

As of Sunday, the country had administered a total of 1,742,547 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

Georgia aims to vaccinate 60 percent of its adult population by the end of the year.