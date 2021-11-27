UrduPoint.com

Germany Finds Suspected Covid-19 Variant Case: Regional Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:27 PM

Germany finds suspected Covid-19 variant case: regional official

A German regional official said Saturday that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new Covid-19 variant, in a person who returned from South Africa

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A German regional official said Saturday that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new Covid-19 variant, in a person who returned from South Africa.

"The Omicron variant has with strong likelihood already arrived in Germany," Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, tweeted, referring to the strain first detected in southern Africa.

Related Topics

Africa German Germany South Africa From

Recent Stories

UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its histo ..

UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its history

13 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 5 locally transmitted COV ..

Chinese mainland reports 5 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Fresh fruits from SW China exported to Singapore v ..

Fresh fruits from SW China exported to Singapore via cargo flight

2 minutes ago
 Japan Restricts Entry From 3 More African Countrie ..

Japan Restricts Entry From 3 More African Countries Over Omicron Variant - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 4,068 more COVID-19 cases, second- ..

S.Korea reports 4,068 more COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily figure

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand all out for 296 on day three against I ..

New Zealand all out for 296 on day three against India

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.