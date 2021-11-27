Germany finds suspected Covid-19 variant case: regional official

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A German regional official said Saturday that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new Covid-19 variant, in a person who returned from South Africa.

"The Omicron variant has with strong likelihood already arrived in Germany," Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, tweeted, referring to the strain first detected in southern Africa.