Governor Instructs For Provision Of Latest Machinery To Hospitals

Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:10 PM

Governor instructs for provision of latest machinery to hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday directed to health department to provide latest machinery all hospitals including provincial capital's main hospitals for reaching beneficial of available resources to public during treatments.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences led by its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai called on him at Governor House, said press release issued here.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinazai expressed his satisfaction at establishment of "Hospital coordination Council" (which includes representatives of the University, Hospital and Health Department) will improve overall situation of hospitals, despite cleansing of officials clinics could be exemplary improved on regularly bases in the healthcare centers.

He stressed the delegation that main hospitals' performances should be enhanced for healthcare facilities to masses but everyone should see their better performances in the areas.

