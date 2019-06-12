UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Work Towards Achieving Better Health Outcomes: Dr Zafar Mirza

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said that the government is fully committed to work towards achieving better health outcomes.

Chairing the first meeting of the Committee on Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) Reforms, Dr Zafar Mirza said that there is an urgent need to work on reform process to provide quality healthcare services to masses.

He said that FGPC hospital is facing many issues and assured to take all measures to resolve the issue. It was decided that the committee will meet fortnightly and ensure fast track implementation of the decision He said that there are large numbers of dispensaries attached to polyclinic.

These can be revamped to act as filter clinic, to decrease the load of patients on the main hospital.�He said that the objective of the meeting was to identify area of improvement, submitting recommendations and oversee the process of implementation in the area of Infrastructure renovation and expansion, service delivery and human resource development.

The expansion of land and high load of patient was discussed in detail. Executive Director Polyclinic shared the legal aspects of land acquisition while Secretary Ministry of National Health Services,representative of Planning commission and other members attended the meeting.

More Stories From Health

