Head injury: 20 pc death rate can be reduced: Research

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Latest research in medical field has revealed that death rate in case of head injuries can be reduced if injection of Transmic Acid be given to the patients within 2 hours after the accident

Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) renowned Neurologist Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmud while unveiling the results of the research elaborated that a senior team of the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences undertook this research from 2012 to 2019.

He said it had been proved that without wasting time if in case of accidents and head injury patient should be given immediately the injection of Transmic Acid and those patients who could move their hand or foot could be out of danger.

Prof. Dr Khalid while commenting on this research said that it would be recommended that emergency service 1122 and all ambulances should carry these injections so that immediately it could be injected to the patients.

He said that proper awareness should be created in this regard so that lives could be saved especially in case of accidents.

He said that latest research would help the ailing humanity to reduce their health hazards.

Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmud appreciated the role of senior doctors in the research at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences in which Prof. Rizwan Masood Butt and Prof. Asif Bashir and their team participated.

He hoped that in the light of this research steps would be taken immediately which could extend benefit to the common man and especially in case of traffic accident.