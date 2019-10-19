UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Injury: 20 Pc Death Rate Can Be Reduced: Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:43 PM

Head injury: 20 pc death rate can be reduced: Research

Latest research in medical field has revealed that death rate in case of head injuries can be reduced if injection of Transmic Acid be given to the patients within 2 hours after the accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Latest research in medical field has revealed that death rate in case of head injuries can be reduced if injection of Transmic Acid be given to the patients within 2 hours after the accident.

Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) renowned Neurologist Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmud while unveiling the results of the research elaborated that a senior team of the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences undertook this research from 2012 to 2019.

He said it had been proved that without wasting time if in case of accidents and head injury patient should be given immediately the injection of Transmic Acid and those patients who could move their hand or foot could be out of danger.

Prof. Dr Khalid while commenting on this research said that it would be recommended that emergency service 1122 and all ambulances should carry these injections so that immediately it could be injected to the patients.

He said that proper awareness should be created in this regard so that lives could be saved especially in case of accidents.

He said that latest research would help the ailing humanity to reduce their health hazards.

Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmud appreciated the role of senior doctors in the research at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences in which Prof. Rizwan Masood Butt and Prof. Asif Bashir and their team participated.

He hoped that in the light of this research steps would be taken immediately which could extend benefit to the common man and especially in case of traffic accident.

Related Topics

Accident Punjab Traffic Man Rescue 1122 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

3 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini seeks to unite right at Rome rally ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Stockholm results - collated

3 minutes ago

Nadal marries partner of 14 years in Mallorca

3 minutes ago

Russia's Borisov Notes High Chances of New Moscow- ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.