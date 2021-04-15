UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt Decides Psychological Counseling For COVID-19 Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

Health Deptt decides psychological counseling for COVID-19 patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to conduct psychological counseling of the coronaviurs patients at the hospitals to bring them out of any mental stress and fear.

According to the health department, the coronavirus patients already admitted at the hospitals and those newly admitted at corona wards would undergo psychological counseling.

For the purpose, the department said expert psychologists would provide psychological counseling to the patients.

It further said that unnecessary fear of coronavirus and mental stress developed during the illness could cause spread of psychological diseases in the society so that the department decided to carry out counseling of the patients to keep them safe from unnecessary fear and stress.

All planning has been made towards this end and soon practical work on the project would get started.

More Stories From Health

