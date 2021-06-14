UrduPoint.com
Health Expert Urges Youth For Promoting 'volunteer Blood Donation Culture' On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:37 PM

Health expert urges youth for promoting 'volunteer blood donation culture' on Social media

A Health Expert in connection with the 'World blood donation day' urged community specially youth for promoting a practice of volunteer safe blood donation on social media as only 10 per cent blood comes from voluntary donors, while 90 per cent of the collection comes from families' replacement donations in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A Health Expert in connection with the 'World blood donation day' urged community specially youth for promoting a practice of volunteer safe blood donation on social media as only 10 per cent blood comes from voluntary donors, while 90 per cent of the collection comes from families' replacement donations in the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, General Physician Dr Maryum Sharif stressed the importance of promoting a voluntary blood donation culture in the country which would further improve the blood safety standards manifold.

She regretted that blood banks across country are facing shortage of volunteer blood components, with demand from patients with thalassemia, cancer, trauma and many other emergency interventions, adding, it is important that people should be aware and encouraged the trend of blood donation.

She said those people who donate blood are at less risk of heart attacks.

She said a healthy person can donate blood every 2 to 3 months, adding, healthy people particularly the youth have to donate blood on a regular basis three to four times a year.

Dr Maryum said in Pakistan every year just around 3.5 million people were donating blood which needed to be increased by conducting awareness sessions at educational institutions.

She also called on the government and health sector to ensure sufficient resources and facilities to the quality and effectiveness of blood collection.

By donating blood, a person can go through a mini medical check-up, screening of body and mini blood test before giving blood, which is best practice to control major blood-borne diseases and can expect a call if you tests positive for any of them, she mentioned.

