Health minister visits Holy Family OPD for dengue patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi on Monday to inspect the Out-Patient Department (OPD) especially set up for the dengue patients.

According to a DGPR handout issued here, the minister inquired after the patients and reviewed facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

Prof Dr Umar briefed the health minister regarding facilities being provided to the dengue patients.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that special OPD had been set up in the Holy Family Hospital to facilitate dengue patients.

She said that facilities of registration of dengue patients, their admission and treatment were fully available in the hospital.

A visible difference was being witnessed in anti-dengue campaign after remedial measures expedited by the government, she added.

Immediate action was taken on complaints received about dengue through helpline and all field officers had been directed to personally monitor anti-dengue measures, the minister added.