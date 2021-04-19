Hong Kong reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported on Monday 12 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 11,695.

Of the new infections, 11 were imported and one was locally transmitted, according to a CHP statement.

So far, more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong under a government inoculation program, with some 371,200 people fully vaccinated.