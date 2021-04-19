UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:09 PM

Hong Kong reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported on Monday 12 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 11,695

Of the new infections, 11 were imported and one was locally transmitted, according to a CHP statement.

So far, more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong under a government inoculation program, with some 371,200 people fully vaccinated.

More Stories From Health

