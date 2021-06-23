Hong Kong reports two new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, marking the 16th straight day with no locally transmitted infections

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, marking the 16th straight day with no locally transmitted infections.

The CHP said there were 28 new cases over the past two weeks, all imported from overseas.

The total tally in the global financial hub has increased to 11,898.

Hong Kong is also pushing forward its vaccination program that started in late February.

Nearly 2 million residents have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 29.4 percent of eligible groups, with more than 1.3 million people fully vaccinated.