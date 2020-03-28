How to Combat Coronavirus: A message from the CEO of foodpanda

(@imziishan)

Nauman Sikandar Mirza posted a video on his social media handle last evening, highlighting key steps to incorporate keeping people safe while stabilizing the economy.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to escalate throughout the country resulting in lockdowns and causing businesses along with daily lives to come to a halt. The lockdown in Sindh has caused all online delivery platforms to pause their operations forcing people to step out to shop for daily essentials, an issue which has been raised by Nauman Sikander Mirza, CEO of foodpanda in his recent appeal to all stakeholders to help the economy get stable. He further highlights multiple points including a collaborative strategy by stakeholders, an appeal to resume online delivery services and facts about food’s relation with COVID-19.

Nauman Sikandar Mirza posted a video on his social media handle last evening, highlighting key steps to incorporate keeping people safe while stabilizing the economy. Nauman starts off by highly appreciating the measures incorporated by the government, military, law enforcement agencies and armed forces to help the nation combat the global pandemic in an efficient manner. He further adds by appealing to the government and businesspersons to join hands and devise a collaborative strategy that will ensure health and safety of masses without crippling the economic activities. Nauman proposes committees to be formed in all provinces to get in touch with businesspersons for the initiative. Specifically, for foodpanda, Nauman appeals to the enforcements to grant permission for specific restaurants to operate their kitchen since maintaining high quality standards is an integral part of their decorum.

He further highlights the misconception of food’s relation with Coronavirus, while referring to the World Health Organization (WHO) and other researches which have claimed no link of the virus spreading through food. Towards the end of the video, Nauman talks about Contact Less Deliveries introduced for foodpanda customers where the chances of human contact is minimal. The concept takes inspiration from China, where people have combatted the virus, while stabilizing the economy, and Nauman suggests the same for our country during the outbreak since people are being forced to go out for shopping due to restrictions imposed on online delivery platforms.

The appeal encourages all businesses and governments to join hands and help the nation grow during this time of need. Since before the lockdown, online delivery platforms, with foodpanda being one prime example, have incorporated multiple steps ensuring health and safety in terms of their heroes, customers and restaurants. Home deliveries will automatically enhance social distancing since people won’t have to step out of their homes and aid stabilization of the economy by also creating employment opportunities especially for daily wagers.