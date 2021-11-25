Hungary reports record daily COVID-19 cases in 4th pandemic wave

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:Hungary on Thursday reported a new high of 12,637 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 1,044,852.

In the past 24 hours, 176 people have died from the disease, taking the toll to 33,519 in the country, while 856,330 have recovered.

Currently, 6,840 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 664 on ventilators, figures from the government's coronavirus information website showed.

As of Wednesday, 6,057,367 people have received at least the first shot of a vaccine, while 5,808,536 had two jabs, and more than 2 million got their booster shot, according to the website.

The daily infections peaked while a special vaccination week was ongoing, when people could get inoculated without any prior registration.