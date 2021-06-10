India, Colombia Post Record Daily COVID-19 Deaths

Both India and Colombia have registered a record spike in daily COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours

NEW DELHI/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Both India and Colombia have registered a record spike in daily COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

According to the Indian health ministry, the country's death toll grew by 6,148 over the given period, taking the total to 359,676.

The cumulative tally of those infected, in the meantime, has increased by 94,052 to over 29.1 million. Thursday marked the third day in a row when India has recorded less than 100,000 infections.

Additionally, the ministry said that over 242 million people, or slightly over 17.

4% of the country's population, have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while over 46.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

Colombia, in turn, reported 550 new COVID-19 deaths � the second record-high daily increment confirmed since early June. The update brought the total death toll to 93,473.

The Latin American country also registered 24,233 new infections on Thursday, with the total number topping 3.6 million.