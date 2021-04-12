UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Government Authorizes Use Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:25 PM

Indian Government Authorizes Use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

The Indian government's expert panel on Monday authorized the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian Ministry of Health told Sputnik, adding that the immunization would be rolled out by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories pharmaceutical company

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Indian government's expert panel on Monday authorized the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian Ministry of Health told Sputnik, adding that the immunization would be rolled out by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories pharmaceutical company.

"Subject Expert Committee approved Sputnik V vaccine and it will be rolled out by Dr. Reddy's," the ministry said.

Sputnik V has become the third vaccine to be approved in India, alongside home-grown Covaxin and Indian-produced AstraZeneca vaccine � Covieshield.

The talks about approving the Russian vaccine came in the wake of an April 4 meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that reviewed the current COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination program amid the surge in cases.

The country's drug regulator began reviewing Sputnik V in late February.

Before reaching a decision, its experts have requested information on the vaccine's safety and efficacy from Indian pharmaceutical giant Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. On April 1, the experts additionally asked the company to provide data on the vaccine's stability and storage conditions.

Expecting the trial results and the upcoming approval, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which promotes Sputnik V, inked production deals with five Indian manufacturers. Under the deal with Hetero Biopharma, the company is set to manufacture over 100 million doses of vaccine annually, with Gland Pharma � up to 252 million doses, with Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech � up to 200 million doses each, and with Panacea Biotec � up to 100 million doses.

According to phase 3 trial results published in The Lancet medical journal, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi Company February April From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pre-Ramadan price hike grips country: Mian Zahid H ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Extends Ramadan 1442H Greeti ..

16 minutes ago

Danish plan to repatriate Syrians sparks controver ..

2 seconds ago

Robbers take away cash,jewelery from house in fais ..

4 seconds ago

Innsbruck, Turin join Madrid as Davis Cup Finals h ..

3 minutes ago

Weather to remain moderate during Ramadan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.