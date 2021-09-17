UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 3,145 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 237 More Deaths

Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:52 PM

JAKARTA, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,145 within one day to 4,181,309, with the death toll adding by 237 to 139,919, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 14,633 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,968,152.

To date, at least 43.48 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 76.15 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.26 million people.

