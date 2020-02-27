Iran Confirms Total Of 26 Coronavirus Deaths: Ministry
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran has confirmed seven new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday, taking the overall toll to 26, the highest outside China.
An additional 106 confirmed infections took the total number of cases so far to 245, ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a daily briefing.