Iran Confirms Total Of 26 Coronavirus Deaths: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:20 PM

Iran confirms total of 26 coronavirus deaths: ministry

Iran has confirmed seven new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday, taking the overall toll to 26, the highest outside China

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran has confirmed seven new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday, taking the overall toll to 26, the highest outside China.

An additional 106 confirmed infections took the total number of cases so far to 245, ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a daily briefing.

