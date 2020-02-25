UrduPoint.com
Italy Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads To Tuscany, Sicily

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Italy coronavirus outbreak spreads to Tuscany, Sicily

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Italy's new coronavirus spread south on Tuesday to Tuscany and the island of Sicily, the civil protection agency said, reporting a surge in the number of infected people.

Tuscany reported its first two cases, including one in the tourist destination of Florence, while Sicily reported one: a tourist from the worst-hit Lombardy region, where 212 people have tested positive, it said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

