Italy coronavirus outbreak spreads to Tuscany, Sicily

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Italy's new coronavirus spread south on Tuesday to Tuscany and the island of Sicily, the civil protection agency said, reporting a surge in the number of infected people.

Tuscany reported its first two cases, including one in the tourist destination of Florence, while Sicily reported one: a tourist from the worst-hit Lombardy region, where 212 people have tested positive, it said.