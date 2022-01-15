Japan Confirms First Omicron-Related Death - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Japan records the first fatality of a patient infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Japanese national news agency Kyodo reported on Saturday

According to the agency, the elderly man died in the city of Shizuoka on January 11 and was confirmed to have the Omicron strain postmortem.

On January 15, Japan's health ministry recorded the highest daily increase in new COVID-19 infections since September 1, with 21,891 confirmed cases in the country with Omicron variant detected in 47 prefectures. The death toll has risen by 11 to 18,417 people within the same period of time, according to the ministry. The total number of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan has surpassed 1.8 million.

The maximum daily incidence increase over the entire period of the epidemic was recorded on August 20, when 25,992 cases were detected in Japan.