KP Govt starts three-day special Covid vaccination drive from Dec 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to start the second phase of the code vaccination campaign from December 1 to 3 with mandatory implementation.

The three-day special vaccination is being started in light of the decision of the NCOC.

A notification issued by the Health Departments has requested all other concerned departments to redouble their efforts to achieve the revised provincial and district targets and also garner support for kick-starting phase-2 with full enthusiasm and ownership at all levels of the provincial government.

The progress in these three days will be critical for review by the oversight management at the provincial level.

Health functionaries are separately requested to cooperate and provide supply-side support etc.