KP Home issued fresh restriction to control third wave of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Home Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday issued fresh restrictions through a notification ordering closure of markets and bazaars across the province well before 6.00 p.m.

The notification said that the 6.00 pm ban will not apply to take away medical stores, ovens, petrol pumps and hotels. Markets and other economic activities across the province will be banned on Saturday and Sunday, notification said.

The medical services, bakery, groceries, milk, meat, fruit, vegetable shops and other essential services will be exempted from the two-day ban, the notification further said.

All kinds of indoor and outdoor cultural programs and sports will be banned in the province, the order of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department said.

The shrines and cinemas across the province will remain closed, the notification said.

It said that use of masks in public places made mandatory notification while the Taraweeh prayers should be offered in open places.

In the notification Secretary Home KP Ikramullah Khan also appeals to religious scholars for extending cooperation for the safety of the people.

Further restrictions imposed on orders due to increasing positive cases of Provincial Task Force on Code-19. Citizens should follow SOPs and save their families, says Secretary Home in his appeal to the general public.