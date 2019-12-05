Lahore General Hospital to get 128 Slices CT Scan machines

The Punjab government has decided up-gradation of Radiology Department of Lahore General Hospital and 128 Slices latest CT Scan Machine costing Rs.150 million would be installed during the current fiscal year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided up-gradation of Radiology Department of Lahore General Hospital and 128 Slices latest CT Scan Machine costing Rs.150 million would be installed during the current fiscal year.

This was stated by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar.

He said that Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid was taking keen interest in the development and uplift of public sector hospitals by providing better and modern health facilities.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had always approved welfare oriented projects and gave special priority to the Health Sector.

Principal PGMI/LGH Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that earlier in Lahore General Hospital single slice CT Scan Machine was working and now by installation of 128 Slices, latest and modern CT Scan Machine would provide more efficient and better diagnostic services to the patients.

He said that in Outdoor and Emergency Departments of Lahore General Hospital more than 8000 patients were being attended on daily basis while large number of patients was also entertained in the evening shift of outdoor department.

The principal said the present Punjab Government had always provided in time funding and full assistance to the Health Sector and up-gradation of Radiology Department of Lahore General Hospital would be playing pivotal role for providing better health services to common man.