Laos reports two more COVID-19 deaths

VIENTIANE, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Lao Ministry of Health on Monday reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 14.

Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh told a press conference on Monday that the total caseload rose to 14,816 after 155 new cases were detected.

The country's 13th death involved a 33-year-old man, who was an inmate of Savannakhet prison, and began to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 on Aug. 25.

The 14th death was a 74-year-old woman living in Savannakhet province. She had suffered from hypertension and had been admitted to hospital on Aug. 27.

As of Monday, a total of 9,762 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.