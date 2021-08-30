UrduPoint.com

Laos Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:57 PM

Laos reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Lao Ministry of Health on Monday reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 14

VIENTIANE, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Lao Ministry of Health on Monday reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 14.

Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh told a press conference on Monday that the total caseload rose to 14,816 after 155 new cases were detected.

The country's 13th death involved a 33-year-old man, who was an inmate of Savannakhet prison, and began to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 on Aug. 25.

The 14th death was a 74-year-old woman living in Savannakhet province. She had suffered from hypertension and had been admitted to hospital on Aug. 27.

As of Monday, a total of 9,762 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

Related Topics

Man Savannakhet March Women From

Recent Stories

PTI govt successfully completed three years: Choha ..

PTI govt successfully completed three years: Chohan

3 minutes ago
 Ethiopia registers 1,040 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 1,040 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Shahbaz should ask Nawaz to return home, face cour ..

Shahbaz should ask Nawaz to return home, face court cases: Fawad

3 minutes ago
 First PIA cargo flight carrying WHO medical essent ..

First PIA cargo flight carrying WHO medical essentials lands in Mazar-i-Sharif

5 minutes ago
 Two inter-district drug peddlers arrested

Two inter-district drug peddlers arrested

5 minutes ago
 Thailand daily COVID-19 cases drop below 16,000

Thailand daily COVID-19 cases drop below 16,000

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.