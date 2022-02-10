(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sana Ullah Ghumman on Thursday said the dedicated services of late Major General Dr Zulfiqar Ali Khan for prevention of heart diseases would be remembered forever.

He made these remarks during visit of the Grandson of Founder of PANAH former Commandant Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) & Major General Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan (late) trust and in-charge Strategy and Coordination Department, Riphah University Muhammad Yahya Khan here at the PANAH, said a news release.

Major General Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan was an organization formed 38 years ago for the timely prevention of heart diseases and selfless service to the people, he added.

"We all worked day and night to translate the dream of Major General Dr.

Zulfiqar Ali Khan into a reality. PANAH seeks to strive hard for the services of deserving and needy patients," said Sana Ullah Ghumman while giving a detailed briefing on the 38 years of PANAH efforts.

The grandson of Major General Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan (late) and in-charge Strategy and Coordination Department, Riphah University, Muhammad Yahya Khan said, "If Major General Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan (late) had been alive today, his happiness would have been doubled. It will be my endeavor to devote my full energies to the struggle with the PANAH seekers."At the end of the meeting, General Secretary and Director Operations Panah Sana Ullah Ghumman thanked to Muhammad Yahya Khan, and presented PANAH Vice President squadron leader Ghulam Abbas' book on heart diseases.