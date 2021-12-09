Malaysia reports 5,020 new COVID-19 infections, 28 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 5,020 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,673,019, according to the health ministry.

Among the new cases, 17 are imported and 5,003 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 28 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,746.

A total of 4,525 patients have been newly released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,581,395.

Among 60,878 active cases, 428 are being held in intensive care and 237 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 125,838 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone. About 79.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose, and 78 percent are fully vaccinated.