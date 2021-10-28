UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 6,148 New COVID-19 Infections, 98 More Deaths

Malaysia reported another 6,148 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,448,372, according to the health ministry

Twenty-one of the new cases are imported, with 6,127 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 98 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,674.

About 7,595 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,347,985.

There are some 71,713 active cases, 562 are being held in intensive care and 292 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 147,242 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and some 77.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 74 percent are fully vaccinated.

