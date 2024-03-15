MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check results here

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Friday, declared the result of the third professional MBBS annual examinations 2023.

According to the notification, out of 5193 candidates from 43 medical colleges who appeared in the exams, 4321 passed while 836 failed. Thus, the success rate remained 83.

79 percent. Anna Mariyum from Qauid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur secured the first position with 913/1000 marks.

The second position was also secured by the same college's Mehr-un- Nissa with 901 marks. Ibra Gul from Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore secured the third position with 895 marks. All the results can be viewed on the UHS website.