FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said the district administration had taken comprehensive measures for the next anti-polio drive.

He was addressing a seminar on 'End Polio' at Government MC Model Girls Higher Secondary school Samnabad under the arrangements of District education Authority here Thursday.

He said "We will make the district polio-free through continuous efforts."