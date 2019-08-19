Minister directs to start awareness campaign against polio

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Hasham Inamulah Khan Monday directed entire District Health Officers (DHOs) to take effective measures for prevention of crippling polio disease and should initiate awareness campaigns in their respective areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr. Hasham Inamulah Khan Monday directed entire District Health Officers (DHOs) to take effective measures for prevention of crippling polio disease and should initiate awareness campaigns in their respective areas.

He was issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of health department held here.

He has also been listened the problems of DHOs and ordered for formulation of Committee which would prepare recommendations and entire problems confronted by DHOs would be resolved.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Health Dr. Syed Farooq Jameel, Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Arshad Khan, Advisor on Health Reforms Dr. Jawad Wasif, Director Health Merged District Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Director EPI Muhammad Saleem, officials of NECO Islmabad and entire District Health Officers of the province.