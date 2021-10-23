UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 1,733 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 More Deaths

Mongolia reported 1,733 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 348,188, the health ministry said on Saturday

Two of the latest cases were imported from abroad.

Meanwhile, 17 more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,570, the ministry said.

Currently, there are a total of 70,046 active COVID-19 cases, most of whom are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, according to the ministry.

So far, 65.7 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses. However, new cases continue to surge due to the Delta wave.

