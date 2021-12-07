UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:15 PM

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally has reached 385,166 after 296 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday

The latest confirmed cases were local infections, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, three more patients aged over 60 died in the past day, raising the national death toll to 1,947, it said.

Currently, 4,259 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the country, while another 7,828 are receiving home-based care.

So far, over 66 percent of Mongolia's population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 752,964 people aged over 18 having received a booster dose.

