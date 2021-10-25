New Delhi Reports Sharp Increase in Dengue Fever Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than a thousand cases of dengue fever have been detected in the Indian capital over the year, while 238 cases of the disease have been detected in New Delhi over the past week only, the Municipal Corporation managing the metropolis said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) More than a thousand cases of dengue fever have been detected in the Indian capital over the year, while 238 cases of the disease have been detected in New Delhi over the past week only, the Municipal Corporation managing the metropolis said on Monday.

Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted by mosquito bites. It is widespread in Southeast Asia. According to World Health Organization (WHO), there is no treatment for dengue, and the vaccine for this fever can only be applied to already contracted people.

There are four serotypes of the virus, which means that one can get infected four times.

From the beginning of this year to October 23, 1,006 cases of the disease were registered in New Delhi, while 665 of them were registered in October, when the highest incidence of dengue fever is being reported.

The largest number of deaths from dengue fever in New Delhi was recorded in 2015, when an outbreak of the disease claimed at least 60 lives.