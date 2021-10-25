New Zealand reports 109 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 109 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 2,681

WELLINGTON, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 109 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 2,681.

A total of 103 of the new infections were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, four in nearby Waikato and two in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Thirty-five community cases are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units or high dependency units, said a ministry statement.

There are 2,314 infections that have been epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 307 cases for which links are yet to be fully established, he said.