No Dengue Patients From Bahawalpur Division So Far: Director Health

Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:13 PM

No dengue patients from Bahawalpur division so far: Director Health

There are no local dengue patients in Bahawalpur division, however, total 2968 suspected patients were admitted to the hospitals during this year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :There are no local dengue patients in Bahawalpur division, however, total 2968 suspected patients were admitted to the hospitals during this year.

This was stated by Director Health Services Bahawalpur Dr Zafar Iqbal while presiding over a meeting here Wednesday. He told that all the patients confirmed to have dengue virus were from other areas of the country.

He told that 211 beds were allocated for dengue patients in teaching and other hospitals of the division.

Dr Zafar Iqbal further told that 1171 indoor teams and 301 outdoor teams are conducting surveillance in more than 1.6 million houses in 348 Union Councils of Bahawalpur division. He said that the teams are identifying and destroying dengue larva to avoid their spread and growth. He said that awareness literature is being distributed among masses to apprise about precautionary measures against the fatal virus.

