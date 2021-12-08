UrduPoint.com

North China Border City Reports 20 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

HOHHOT, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 20 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, local authorities said.

So far, the city has reported 461 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the latest resurgence of the epidemic. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing held on Wednesday.

At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the border city launched its 11th mass nucleic acid testing. As of 2 p.m., more than 190,000 samples had been collected.

To curb the spread of the virus, Manzhouli has suspended services at its airport, railway stations and passenger terminal, causing some passengers to be stranded in the city temporarily.

Professional medical treatment services and psychological counseling, as well as supplies of daily necessities, have been provided for the stranded.

