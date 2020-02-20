UrduPoint.com
Novel Coronavirus May Exist For A Long Time: Expert

2020-02-20

Novel coronavirus may exist for a long time: expert

It is possible that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may exist for a long time like the flu, said a Chinese respiratory specialist

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):It is possible that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may exist for a long time like the flu, said a Chinese respiratory specialist.

In 2003, SARS disappeared as quickly as it emerged. Will COVID-19 be any different? In an interview with China Central Television Wednesday night, Wang Chen, vice president of the Chinese academy of Engineering, said since SARS has strong transmissibility and pathogenicity, it is hard for the virus to survive and continue to spread among people. If the virus kills the host, it too perishes.

However, it is possible that COVID-19 many turn into a long-standing disease like influenza, said Wang.

"We must be prepared for that," said Wang, emphasizing the need to study the biological characteristics of the virus, and make corresponding arrangements in clinical prevention and treatment, as well as other preventive measures in production and our daily lives.

He stressed the important role of scientific research in understanding COVID-19 and the prevention and control of the virus.

