BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The only person infected with a deadly new strain of coronavirus in China's Tibet has been discharged from hospital, making the region the only area in the country to be free of the infection, the state-owned China Central Television broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Tibet was the last Chinese region to report a case of the novel strain of coronavirus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the broadcaster, the man was discharged from the No. 3 People's Hospital of Tibet Autonomous Region in the city of Lhasa at 14:00 local time [06:00 GMT].

The patient complained of feeling unwell after traveling from the Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, to Lhasa by train in late January.

He was hospitalized on January 25, and was confirmed to be carrying the virus four days later.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the city of Wuhan in Hubei in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected over 44,700 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,110 people.

According to WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, research is underway to create a vaccine against the virus, although this could take 18 months before it is available to the public.