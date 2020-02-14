Over 1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus, 6 Dead - Authorities

More than 1,700 of China's healthcare workers have contracted the new coronavirus, and six of them have died, Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) More than 1,700 of China's healthcare workers have contracted the new coronavirus, and six of them have died, Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said on Friday.

"As of February 11, 1,716 medical staff across the country have developed pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, which makes up 3.8 percent of the total number of infected people, unfortunately, six of them have died, this is 0.4 percent of all deaths," Zeng said during a press conference.

Last week, the Chinese authorities confirmed the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor in the city of Wuhan who first tried to warn the public about the possible outbreak caused by the new coronavirus, saying that he died of a "work injury.

"

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected more than 64,400 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,380 people. Over 500 reported cases have been confirmed outside of China.