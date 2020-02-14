UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,700 Medical Workers In China Infected With Coronavirus, 6 Dead - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

Over 1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus, 6 Dead - Authorities

More than 1,700 of China's healthcare workers have contracted the new coronavirus, and six of them have died, Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) More than 1,700 of China's healthcare workers have contracted the new coronavirus, and six of them have died, Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said on Friday.

"As of February 11, 1,716 medical staff across the country have developed pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, which makes up 3.8 percent of the total number of infected people, unfortunately, six of them have died, this is 0.4 percent of all deaths," Zeng said during a press conference.

Last week, the Chinese authorities confirmed the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor in the city of Wuhan who first tried to warn the public about the possible outbreak caused by the new coronavirus, saying that he died of a "work injury.

"

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected more than 64,400 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,380 people. Over 500 reported cases have been confirmed outside of China.

Related Topics

China Doctor Died Wuhan February December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

18 minutes ago

Multan Sultans signs agreement with Urdu Point

38 minutes ago

Pak-Turkey to exchange technology, experience in s ..

15 minutes ago

Railways announced shuttle train fare for Lahore-G ..

15 minutes ago

University of Malakand (UoM) BA, BSc exams

16 minutes ago

Health department refuses to take responsibility o ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.