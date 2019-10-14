Pakistan Navy sets up eye camp

With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a Free Eye Camp here at Abdul Rehman Goth Hawks Bay

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a Free Eye Camp here at Abdul Rehman Goth Hawks Bay.

During the Eye Camp, team of Eye Specialists and General Duty Medical Officers provided free consultation to visiting patients, says a press release of ISPR-Navy here on Monday.

In addition to treatment, a lecture on health awareness was also given to the patients about different diseases of eyes, child health, sanitation of living area, deteriorating maternal health and nutritional deficiencies.

A large number of patients were treated and provided with free medicines.