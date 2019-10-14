Pakistan Navy Sets Up Eye Camp
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:10 PM
With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a Free Eye Camp here at Abdul Rehman Goth Hawks Bay
During the Eye Camp, team of Eye Specialists and General Duty Medical Officers provided free consultation to visiting patients, says a press release of ISPR-Navy here on Monday.
In addition to treatment, a lecture on health awareness was also given to the patients about different diseases of eyes, child health, sanitation of living area, deteriorating maternal health and nutritional deficiencies.
A large number of patients were treated and provided with free medicines.